Head-To-Head Review: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) & Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

0.1% of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayer Aktiengesellschaft -22.32% 14.23% 5.01% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 37.30% 26.71% 19.39%

Volatility and Risk

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 1 7 5 0 2.31 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0 10 13 1 2.63

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $628.52, indicating a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $48.23 billion 1.10 $4.58 billion $1.77 8.02 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $7.86 billion 7.30 $2.12 billion $21.47 25.07

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Bayer Aktiengesellschaft on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, medicated skincare products, and self-care solutions in the dermatology, nutritional supplements, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, digestive health, allergy, and cold and cough. The Crop Science segment offers chemical and biological crop protection products, improved plant traits, seeds, digital solution, and pest and weed control products, as well as customer service for agriculture. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas to develop cancer treatments; and research collaboration agreements with Haplogen GmbH and Kyoto University to identify new drugs candidates for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. The company distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies, supermarket and drugstore chains, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. It has strategic research alliance with Kyoto University, Sensyne Health plc, and Atomwise Inc. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is based in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it is developing various product candidates for treating patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Vyriad, Inc., as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It has collaborations with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; and BioNTech. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.