Head-To-Head Review: Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) & Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cue Biopharma and Intercept Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals 0 15 8 0 2.35

Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 170.56%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $66.45, suggesting a potential upside of 72.97%. Given Cue Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma $3.46 million 101.07 -$36.70 million ($1.66) -6.96 Intercept Pharmaceuticals $252.00 million 5.03 -$344.68 million ($10.89) -3.53

Cue Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Cue Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercept Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma -1,142.70% -63.69% -50.08% Intercept Pharmaceuticals -119.73% -1,973.10% -47.50%

Volatility & Risk

Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, an onco-fetal viral antigen for cancers, including solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; CUE-103, an antigen; CUE-200 framework that includes CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to reactivate exhausted T cells and design to enhance antigen-specific T cell for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases; and CUE-300 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for Immuno-selective targeting and alteration of T cells (STAT) in the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to develop Immuno-STAT biologics for chronic infectious diseases, as well as a strategic research collaboration with Dr. Michael Dustin and Oxford University. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The company is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and several other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. It has a license agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. for the research, development, and commercialization of OCA as a therapeutic for the treatment of PBC and NASH in Japan and China; and Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. The company markets its products through an internal commercial organization, a contract sales organization, and third-party distributors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

