Health Catalyst, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.66). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $34.01 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 114.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 48.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 84.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 122,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $3,958,806.96. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $169,650.00. Insiders have sold 334,980 shares of company stock worth $10,756,585 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

