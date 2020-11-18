Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

