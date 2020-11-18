Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $437.98 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.87. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

