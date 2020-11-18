Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 9286000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

About Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, peripheral arterial disease, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and other conditions of ischemia that is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

