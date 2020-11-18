Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,377.88

Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,377.88 ($18.00) and last traded at GBX 1,361.58 ($17.79), with a volume of 19022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,285.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,229.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.59 million and a P/E ratio of -20.15.

About Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

