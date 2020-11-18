Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

