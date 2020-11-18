Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,102,658 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.38% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $1,009,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,916,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -524.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

