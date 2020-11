Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.38

Shares of Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 69000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 million and a P/E ratio of -28.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) Company Profile (CVE:HWY)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada and the United States. The company explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Golden Brew project that consists of 153 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia; and the Porter Canyon project, which comprises 201 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada, as well as an early stage project located in Nevada.

