HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded HMN Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.08. HMN Financial has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 152,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 195,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.