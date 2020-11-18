HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded HMN Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.08. HMN Financial has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.
HMN Financial Company Profile
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.