HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.37

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 4645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $763.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $165,476.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,007 shares of company stock worth $1,123,251. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $3,298,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 589.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 84,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.