Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HON. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.28.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 395,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,112,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,264,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,170,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.