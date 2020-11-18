Horizen Price Down 2% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $6.28 or 0.00034591 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, DragonEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Horizen has a market capitalization of $65.36 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00349219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,400,925 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, DragonEX, COSS, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, OKEx and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.