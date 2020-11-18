HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.60

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.60 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24), with a volume of 245330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.70 ($0.24).

The company has a market cap of $32.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Alan Peterson sold 52,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total value of £10,036.75 ($13,113.08).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

