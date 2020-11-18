Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

