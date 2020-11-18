Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.38

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 675355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.99.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.71.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.