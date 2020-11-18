Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 167,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $422.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

