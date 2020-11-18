Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Hypera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hypera has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

