Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 189.8% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBDRY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Santander lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

