IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.10 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $402.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $10,928,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.