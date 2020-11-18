IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,626. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $197.19 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $197.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.59 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.