IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the October 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IMIMF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. IMC International Mining has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
IMC International Mining Company Profile
