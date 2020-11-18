IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the October 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMIMF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. IMC International Mining has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

IMC International Mining Company Profile

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

