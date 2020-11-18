Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Update

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 191.6% from the October 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMUN opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

