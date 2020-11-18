Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Update

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 191.6% from the October 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IMUN opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
Immune Therapeutics Company Profile
