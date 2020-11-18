Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Immunomedics worth $21,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Immunomedics by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMMU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.55.

IMMU stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $87.93.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

