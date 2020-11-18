Inari Medical, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Inari Medical in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $67.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $84.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,636,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after buying an additional 458,765 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

