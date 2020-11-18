Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price.

NARI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Inari Medical stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 20.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

