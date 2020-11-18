Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.64 ($7.82).

Shares of LHA opened at €9.83 ($11.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.52. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €17.88 ($21.03).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

