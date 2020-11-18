India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) vs. Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Critical Review

India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19% Universal Security Instruments -39.43% -80.21% -43.07%

This is a summary of recent ratings for India Globalization Capital and Universal Security Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Universal Security Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 12.96 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Universal Security Instruments $14.80 million 0.48 -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Universal Security Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than India Globalization Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

India Globalization Capital beats Universal Security Instruments on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors; chain, discount, and television retailers; home center stores; catalog and mail order companies; electrical and lighting distributors, and manufactured housing companies; and other distributors. It also sells its products through independent sales organizations and sales representatives, as well as through its own sales catalogs and brochures, and Website. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

