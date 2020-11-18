Ink Protocol Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $359,675.14 and approximately $4,179.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00074327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00399263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.43 or 0.02831834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00026431 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

