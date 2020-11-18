Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IAUGY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
