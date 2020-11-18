International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

