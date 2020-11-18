Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

