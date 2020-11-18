Intuit (INTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INTU opened at $358.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.68. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $377.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

