Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,349,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,757 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,466,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 599,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter.

PZA opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

