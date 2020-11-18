Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.

