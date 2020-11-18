Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.78

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,779.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 271,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 256,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,912,000.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

