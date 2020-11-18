Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 186.5% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTN. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at $356,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 281.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 42.6% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter worth about $947,000.

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

