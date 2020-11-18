Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for OptimizeRx (OPRX)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2020 – OptimizeRx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2020 – OptimizeRx had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – OptimizeRx had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2020 – OptimizeRx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2020 – OptimizeRx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $317.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,234,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

