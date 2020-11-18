iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. iQIYI updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

