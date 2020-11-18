iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. iQIYI updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Earnings History for iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.