iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.43

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $82.43, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,092,000 after buying an additional 243,390 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,976,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,613,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,103,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

