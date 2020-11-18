iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 55.9% in October

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the October 15th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44.

