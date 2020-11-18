iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,218,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $115,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

EWC stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

