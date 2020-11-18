iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.06

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 5573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.