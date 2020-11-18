iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after acquiring an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 147,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

