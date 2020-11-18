iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.14

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.14 and last traded at $103.09, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

