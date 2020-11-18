iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $47,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,496,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,820,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.14. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

