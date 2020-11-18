iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stake Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $43,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $239.35 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $246.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.80.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

