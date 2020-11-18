Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Isuzu Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

