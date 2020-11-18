Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ITMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

